Houston Texans Take On The Only Opponents They Can Beat: Each Other

Here’s a fun clip of Houston Texans Brian Cushing and Antonio Smith getting involved in a scuffle during their game with the Tennessee Titans yesterday. Tennessee, behind the virulent exuberance of 37-year-old Kerry Collins, handed Houston their seventh loss in eight weeks. Eventually one has to fight the fights he can win, I suppose, and there aren’t many of those in the AFC South.

The easy joke here is “Roid Rage,” as Cushing was suspended for the first four games of this season after testing positive for excessive levels of Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). But the fact is that hCG is a hormone that occurs naturally in the female body during pregnancy, while an anabolic steroid is technically synthesized. Now don’t you feel stupid. If Antonio would have just handed his boy some pickles and ice cream, everything would have been fine. Vid via TBL.