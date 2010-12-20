Houston Texans Take On The Only Opponents They Can Beat: Each Other

#NFL
12.20.10 7 years ago

Here’s a fun clip of Houston Texans Brian Cushing and Antonio Smith getting involved in a scuffle during their game with the Tennessee Titans yesterday. Tennessee, behind the virulent exuberance of 37-year-old Kerry Collins, handed Houston their seventh loss in eight weeks. Eventually one has to fight the fights he can win, I suppose, and there aren’t many of those in the AFC South.

The easy joke here is “Roid Rage,” as Cushing was suspended for the first four games of this season after testing positive for excessive levels of Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). But the fact is that hCG is a hormone that occurs naturally in the female body during pregnancy, while an anabolic steroid is technically synthesized. Now don’t you feel stupid. If Antonio would have just handed his boy some pickles and ice cream, everything would have been fine. Vid via TBL.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSBRIAN CUSHINGHOUSTON TEXANSNFLsteroidsTENNESSEE TITANS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP