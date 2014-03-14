A Hunter In North Carolina Bagged A Wild Boar That Weighed In At 500 Pounds

Continuing my evening of apparent fascination with dead animals, a hunter in North Carolina has become a huge Internet celebrity after pictures of the wild boar that he shot and killed started making the rounds. Jett Webb claims that he spotted an 8-foot long, 500-pound wild boar while hunting in Bertie County in eastern North Carolina, and he knew that it was the same giant pig that other hunters had been talking about for some time. Using his .308 caliber rifle, Webb killed the boar and says that he and his family are going to be dining on his conquest for at least a year.
But the fame that has come along with his kill has caught Webb by surprise. As soon as WNCT broke the story a few days ago, the story was picked up by major news outlets like CNN and CBS, and it has since made the rounds on all of the big websites. Ain’t nobody been this excited about a dead porker since… nah, I know better than that.
“Channel 9 was actually the first to break it news-wise as far as doing a video clip on it. And from there, it’s just spun up out of control, to say the least,” said Jett Webb, hunter. “I’ve been contacted by CNN, FOX, ABC, NBC, I mean they’ve done segments on their evening news. I’m just kind of taken back by it just being a country boy from ENC trying to put a little meat in his freezer.” (Via WNCT)
While this is the largest boar that Webb has ever killed, he previously shot one that still qualified as “pretty darn big,” if my hunting terminology is accurate, and that one was stuffed and mounted at White Oak Ranch Hunting Club. But this one was simply one for his tummy. Webb knows that Internet fame comes and goes like a plate of bacon on a blogger’s TV tray, but he’s enjoying the attention while it lasts.
Originally his wife’s bratty cousin Lancel was supposed to have gone on the hunt with him. Something tells me it worked out for the best that he didn’t make it.
Also, was disappointed to see no spiked warhammer was used.
Boar are a terrible nuisance, especially in western NC, and especially in the national parks. The deader, the better.
I overused especially, since I am especially drunk tonight. Apologies.
Feral hog, not wild boar. Google it.
It’s dead. And that’s all that matters.
Hopefully we don’t have to build Jaegers to stop them.
Btw after a feral is loose it’s still a wild boar
Erm this guy seems like a prick. That is a fucking magnificent animal isn’t it? And he killed it. Fuck that guy.
No, it’s actually an invasive species that’s destroying the land and local wildlife and is a pretty huge problem across the country.
I work for a wildlife conservation agency. Feral Hogs, that is why this is not a wild boar, are one of the most damaging nuisance animals in the United States. They are invasive, non-native, and have very few predators. Trapping is more effective than hunting but yea, we want to kill as many as possible. They are te wildlife form of cancer at the moment.
Responsible hunting is a perfect complement to our irresponsible land management and destruction of the environment. I like to think that I’d rather be put out of my misery than wither away from famine and disease due to over population. That said, as everyone else has noted, these are like porcine chaswossers, and should be exterminated with extreme prejudice.
I went to high school with Jett. One of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet.
These hogs are a pestilence around here, by the way. A handful of them can destroy acres of crop in a very short time. They are immensely destructive and dangerous. NC currently has no laws regarding the hunting of wild pig due to their status as a “nuisance” animal.
Take it down in hand-to-hand combat, or that shit don’t count
Agreed, I’m supposed to be impressed that he shot it? Get up close with a knife and we’ll talk.
It’s the boar god from princess mononoke, this guy is cursed
First thing I thought as well
A 500 lb boar will f you up. Shooting that thing from a distance is the best course of action.
I wonder, however, if the meat’s any good to eat.
I’ve heard both good and bad things about them. Then again’ there is always the sausage option.
I really don’t agree with that being a 500 lbs…. I reckon unless that fuckers a midget…
I’ll change my Facebook photo if you wanna see a 450 lbs shot out of Arkansas