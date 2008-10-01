I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS DIDN’T WORK

This kid had a surfboard. On the roof.

Now, to me, that sounds like a recipe for success. All sorts of things could go right. Roofs are just made for surfing. You catch big wave of shingles and you can ride all day. Just you and the house, man. Brings you closer to God.

Shockingly, none of that happens in this video. And the clip’s closing event… **kisses fingers** Magnifique! Gravity’s best punchline in ages.