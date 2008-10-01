I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS DIDN’T WORK

This kid had a surfboard. On the roof.
Now, to me, that sounds like a recipe for success. All sorts of things could go right. Roofs are just made for surfing. You catch big wave of shingles and you can ride all day. Just you and the house, man. Brings you closer to God.
Shockingly, none of that happens in this video. And the clip’s closing event… **kisses fingers** Magnifique! Gravity’s best punchline in ages.
If that horse’s ass were my son, I’d sign him up for Boy Scouts and Little League.
“Douche On A Hot Tin Roof”
The long, careful setup is like foreplay…and the surfboard to the groin is like when she unexpectedly jams her finger in your asshole.
Shit. Better erase that before I hit subm
@wdya – at least you said “she” instead of “he”
the only way that video could be any better is if a stingray popped up and jammed its barb in his heart at the end.
If only it had sliced his head off.
This video would be better with sharks. Lots and lots of blood-thirsty sharks.
Darwin at work. Just needed a header to cap it off.
D’oh!
The grass in the LZ needed to be cactus since there’s no reef.
Ouch my nuts
What was the point here?
I was expecting to see a swimming pool or something at the bottom.
Retard.