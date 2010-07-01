I Couldn’t Agree More

Look, I’ve actually enjoyed the World Cup this year. Even the scoreless games have featured a lot of drama and excitement, and I feel really bad for that Japanese bastard who missed that penalty
kid kick at the end of his team’s game against Paraguay. Is it my idea concept for sport? Hardly, but I can appreciate this tournament for what it is: a collection of great worldwide talent that, three years out of four, most of us don’t really care about.
But you can’t say that to people that actually like soccer. They get all huffy with their It’s the WORLD’s game and It’s REAL football and Soccer’s only gay when the Portuguese do it. Yeah, we get it. You like soccer. A lot. Nobody’s going to listen to your whining and think, “Wow, those are all wonderfully thought-out points. I guess I should like soccer now.”
And that’s why I loved this tweet from Brett Erlich, who hosts a couple things called The Rotten Tomatoes Show and Grand Professor of Viral Video Film School. He tweets, “Twilight’s like soccer. They run around for 2 hours, nobody scores, and its billion fans insist you just don’t understand.” That’s a burn, soccer fans. At least, it is until one of those dinky linesman puts up a flag to call offside.
It’s pretty much the same as any popular thing. The people who like it defend it tooth and nail. The people who don’t like it, don’t care one way or the other. And then you have the people who go out of their way not to like it and make sure everyone knows they don’t like it and have some sort of weird pride about not liking it.
I would rather listen to a vuvuzela than watch 5 minutes of a Twilight movie.
And then you have the guy who, instead of liking or not liking it, tries to position himself above the fray by pointing out that, in fact, that this is something that people are both liking or not liking very strongly, and that he cannot be bothered to adopt a stance so primitive as liking or not liking it.
Worse fan base? “Twihards” or Lakers fans?
Taco just got PWNED!
If soccer actually DID have “penalty kids,” I might find it tolerable to watch.
Whoops.
Obviously, penalty kids are the only kind that Japanese could have…
I take great pride in my weird pride of soccer hate, thank you very much. It’s probably why I’ve never had the urge to fellate another man. Probably.
@UU – I’d rather suck your vuvuzela than watch a minute.
ILPHAPH, that would be less gay than watching Twilight.
Travis Henry knows a thing or 10 about penalty kids.
I was unaware fat ugly and completely unfuckable girls watch soccer.
I feel very strongly about my position of not caring.
Funny tweet I have to admit :D. “Three years out of four, most of us don’t really care about.” Most of you Americans don’t really care about but for the rest of the world there’s Champions League, European Championship etc, etc. I don’t get why everyone should express their hate and dislikes about footbool(soccer). Don’t like it? Don’t watch it. If the people who don’t like American Football start to express how they feel about it it you’ll have a ton of funny tweets just like this one.
“Hardly, but I can appreciate this tournament for what it is: a collection of great worldwide talent that, three years out of four, most of us don’t really care about.”
I think you meant to have that “us” capitalized. On the rest of the world we like our football every sunday with cold beer and peanuts.
“Soccer’s only gay when the Portuguese do it”? You’re retarded…
hahaha americans…
If the U.S. had won the World Cup, surely, we would have a very different tweet!
“Soccer’s only gay when the Portuguese do it.”
Fuck you jackass.
Football is king, and the world game, that is why US don’t get it. Correction: they do get it but are proud of not getting it… go figure.
Football will be belittled by the US until they win it. Americans will always hate a sport until they can have a chance at the title. They can’t stand being number 2, much less number 28 or lower. That’s why they don’t understand a tie. You don’t dislike Football, you dislike sport and like victories. You could put a pong match with graphics, music and a lot of tv hype, and it would be devoured in the US. The rest of 95% of the world? Wouldn’t see where the challange is….