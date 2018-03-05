Netflix

One of the major stories leading up to the 2018 Winter Olympics was the International Olympic Committee’s decision to ban Russia from competing in the games due to a widespread doping scandal that implicated the vast majority of Russian athletes.

Those that were able to prove they had been clean were able to compete as Olympic Athletes from Russia, with 17 medals, including two golds, going to those athletes. Icarus, a documentary released on Netflix, featured a deep dive into the scandal and exposed just how prevalent Russian doping was and how it was known to be happening by so many, including Vladimir Putin.