Ice Cube Has Several Polite Things To Say About Dwight Howard

07.09.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Surprisingly, the jovial Ice Cube, star of such hit films and TV shows as Are We There Yet? and ‘Are We There Yet?’, had some mean things to say about new Houston Rocket Dwight Howard. They are of the “bitch” and “Dwight Coward” variety. Viewer discretion advised, but not really, because f**k Dwight Howard. (video h/t to Bob’s Blitz, photo below via Getty Image)

