If You Shoot After The Whistle, Russell Westbrook Will End You With Authority

Pro Wrestling Editor
04.14.14 5 Comments

Russell Westbrook doesn’t like it when you shoot after the whistle.

To illustrate this point, Westbrook blocked two after-the-whistle shots from Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The clip is great, but I feel like we need an extended cut to really establish context. Should the Pacers have kept shooting until Westbrook hurt himself? Could we figure out a mini-game of sorts where play remains dead until the Pacer sink a shot? Maybe give Westbrook a point for every shot stopped. Better yet, can we organize an exhibition game where goaltending is legal just to see how crazy everything would get?

Anyway, here’s Westbrook using his NBA Jam Fire to stop the shots:

