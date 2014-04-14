If You Shoot After The Whistle, Russell Westbrook Will End You With Authority

Russell Westbrook doesn’t like it when you shoot after the whistle.
To illustrate this point, Westbrook blocked two after-the-whistle shots from Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The clip is great, but I feel like we need an extended cut to really establish context. Should the Pacers have kept shooting until Westbrook hurt himself? Could we figure out a mini-game of sorts where play remains dead until the Pacer sink a shot? Maybe give Westbrook a point for every shot stopped. Better yet, can we organize an exhibition game where goaltending is legal just to see how crazy everything would get?
Anyway, here’s Westbrook using his NBA Jam Fire to stop the shots:
That’s not the smartest move from a guy that has three knee surgeries within the last year.
I get it. I like the aggression…but yeah he’s gonna get hurt. Sometimes that intensity is worthless. KG started this or at least used to do it for the Celts. Of course he stopped once those legs started giving him issues.
I forget what team’s mascot it was, but Westbrook blocked the mascot’s halfcourt shot attempt that looked like it was about to go in a few years ago and the crowd booed the everloving hell out of him for it while he just laughed and walked away
That was against Denver, and it was glorious because if the mascot had made it, the entire audience was going to get a free taco (or something like that).
