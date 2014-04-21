Important: A Flying Rabbit Screwed Teddy Out Of The Easter Day Presidents Race

#Washington Nationals #Baseball #MLB
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.21.14

We haven’t said a lot about the Washington Nationals’ GEICO Racing Presidents since Teddy Roosevelt broke through the glass ceiling and finally won a race in late 2012, but this update is important, especially if you’re in a family that celebrates the bunnies-and-chocolate side of Easter.

On Easter Sunday — a day that is supposed to be treated with reverence and fellowship — a flying Easter Bunny disrupted the GEICO Racing Presidents, hitting Teddy with a high crossbody off the railing to incapacitate him and give the win to also-ran President William Taft. I wasn’t going to describe it accurately with pro wrestling terminology but Taft walked away with the World Heavyweight Championship, so deal with it.

Here is the clip. Parents: do not let your children celebrate an animal that would do this.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Washington Nationals#Baseball#MLB
TAGSBaseballEASTEREASTER BUNNYMLBRACING PRESIDENTSTEDDY ROOSEVELTWASHINGTON NATIONALS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP