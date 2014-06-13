IMPORTANT: An Independent Baseball Team Is Wearing Michael Jackson ‘Beat It’ Jacket Jerseys

The 2014 baseball season has been the ultimate novelty baseball jersey pissing contest.
Spider-Man jerseys! Darth Maul’s face! BACON. SELFIES. The Fresh f*cking Prince of Bel-f*cking-Air. Every few weeks another team raises the bar, and the Internet goes !!!. It’s justifiable. They’re almost always great. Okay, maybe not the selfies jersey.
The latest effort is from the American Association independent league team the Gary Southshore Railcats — God, I hope they’re owned by a guy named “Gary Southshore” — and may have outdone them all. Behold, novelty jerseys based on Michael Jackson’s jacket from the ‘Beat It’ video.
They’re wearing the jerseys next Saturday, the 21st, in honor of Gary, Indiana’s most famous son. Here’s a serious question: why isn’t the team just Michael Jackson themed all the time? Call them the Moonwalkers and make their batting helmets look like fedoras. Have the mascot transform into a car. Do it right.
Anyway, if you live in Indiana and want to snag one of these for us, please do. If not, devote a few minutes of your day to going back and rewatching the ‘Beat It’ video, because for real, it is one of the greatest videos of all time.
Now all they need is a choreographed knife fight.
I am sure that you really know the answer to Gary Southshore owning the team and you were trying to be funny…. well okay you were a little funny. Gary is the town and they are on the Southshore of Lake Michigan.
And the St. Paul Saints just had The Artist Formerly Known As Prince Night. They wore purple jersey’s with symbols instead of numbers. That American Association has some crazy promotions.
And Gary Southshore RailCats are doing the Michael Jackson thing because that is where he was from.
Sorry I missed where you said that Jackson was from Gary. He may be Gary’s most famous son but not Indiana’s. We have many other more important people that came from Indiana such as astronauts, news anchors, baseball players, football players, basketball players, other musicians, entertainers and movie stars.