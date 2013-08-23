Important: CM Punk And Shirley From ‘Community’ Are Best Friends

This may not come as a surprise to those of you who stalk former WWE Champion CM Punk’s Twitter feed (and trust me, I write columns about wrestling on the reg … I know a lot of you), but the self-proclaimed “Best In The World” is good friends with ‘Community’ star Yvette Nicole Brown. Until Daniel Bryan starts throwing knees in Alison Brie GIFs, this is the best-ever intermingling of UPROXX site mission statements.

The above picture comes from Punk’s recent visit to the Community set, where he assumedly gave Donald Glover a Go To Sleep and permanently knocked him off the show. The connection goes so much deeper than that, and gets more and more adorable as you go. They’ve both been on The Nerdist podcast, they’ve got an ongoing Twitter discussion about how much they love ‘The Walking Dead,’ they’ve got a Words With Friends beef that’s been going on for months and, most adorable of all, Punk hooked her up with tickets to SummerSlam.

Actually, the most adorable of all is what she then WORE to SummerSlam:

Oh, that’s nice.

From Yvette Nicole Brown’s friendship with Punk to Gillian Jacobs going to Pro Wrestling Guerrilla shows, ‘Community’ might secretly be the most pro-cool-wrestling show on television. Let’s just hope season 5’s a little better so we can be proud of that.