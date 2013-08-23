Important: CM Punk And Shirley From ‘Community’ Are Best Friends

This may not come as a surprise to those of you who stalk former WWE Champion CM Punk’s Twitter feed (and trust me, I write columns about wrestling on the reg … I know a lot of you), but the self-proclaimed “Best In The World” is good friends with ‘Community’ star Yvette Nicole Brown. Until Daniel Bryan starts throwing knees in Alison Brie GIFs, this is the best-ever intermingling of UPROXX site mission statements.
The above picture comes from Punk’s recent visit to the Community set, where he assumedly gave Donald Glover a Go To Sleep and permanently knocked him off the show. The connection goes so much deeper than that, and gets more and more adorable as you go. They’ve both been on The Nerdist podcast, they’ve got an ongoing Twitter discussion about how much they love ‘The Walking Dead,’ they’ve got a Words With Friends beef that’s been going on for months and, most adorable of all, Punk hooked her up with tickets to SummerSlam.
Actually, the most adorable of all is what she then WORE to SummerSlam:
Oh, that’s nice.
From Yvette Nicole Brown’s friendship with Punk to Gillian Jacobs going to Pro Wrestling Guerrilla shows, ‘Community’ might secretly be the most pro-cool-wrestling show on television. Let’s just hope season 5’s a little better so we can be proud of that.
I hope Edge comes out of retirement just to bang her a few times & set up an awkward feud with Punk.
i could be wrong but i think the origin of this friendship was when the two were randomly paired up as guests on Talking Dead, the post walking dead amc talk show with Chris Hardwicke.
additional fun fact: my friend took that pic of her at summerslam because there was no one else in their row and she had trouble getting the angle for the pic.
*the more you know…*
that’s pretty awesome.
Had to say I love you, man, because of your avatar picture and name
You aren’t wrong. It was one of the best episodes of Talking Dead too.
God Damn, I laugh at just about any username that references Chris Benoit.
I hope the only reason Punk lost to Lesnar is cause your friend had to to restrain Yvette from jumping in with the assist.
The only way this would make me happier is if it was Gillian Jacobs instead. But that’s just too much to ask for.
would you accept Gillian posing with nerds at PWG?
What do we need to do to get Gillian and Yvette to come post here?
If it’s good enough for Mr Belding…
@Brandon: Wow. That might be better, just because it’s so obscure. Unless she was only there b/c she got dragged there by a boyfriend, or something.
click that link in the last paragraph of the article
I wanna see Daniel Puder vs Danny Pudi
Mean Streets Ahead Posse
Jeff cross-face chicken Winger
Pierce really should have had a roving gang of frat boys from Connecticut to do his bidding at some point. No wonder Chevy hated the writing on the show so much.
Good Dean Malenko
T(roy) & A(bed)
Britta Perry Saturn
Kerwin White Abed
Road Warrior Hawkthorne
Troy and his brick as “The Maybe-50/60$ Man”
Just have one of the other timelines be a WWE/Community cross-over.
Best thing since the Rhonda Rousey/Alison Brie slumber party.
You hadn’t heard? Oh, well, maybe you didn’t get your invite. Sorry.
I hear that Dean Pelton is a HUGE fan of Darren Young.
Community finishing moves:
“Dean-Dean-T”
“Chang-man’s neckbreaker”
“Abed-tude Adjustment”
“Annie’s Boo…m Drop”
“Britta – oh hell, just Starship Pain”
I think we should start calling botches Brittas from now on. “Man, Sin Cara totally Britta’d that plancha.”
@Brad
Co-sign and +1,000,000 energon points to you
For what it’s worth, Joel McHale is also a big wrestling fan. Perhaps they could sneak Punk in as the English teacher if they get a 6th season. If you aren’t already following Yvette, Alison, and Gillian on twitter you should be.
Yeah, they’ve had a few WWE appearances on The Soup over the years.
Pretty sure they had a WWE-themed episode semi-recently (Early this year, maybe?)
Yeah, there was an entire WWE themed episode. They had Cole and Lawler as announcers. Daniel Bryan showed up and at the end of the show stood with all the other guests and made his pecs dance with a very satisfied look on his face.
Thats nice!
+1
I signed over complete Twitter account rights to UPROXX just to say The Lunatic’s comment is the funniest thing I’ve read all week. It doesn’t even need to end in a match. It just needs to happen.