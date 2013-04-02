Important News: Nick Diaz Is Good At Nunchucks

Nick Diaz is good at a lot of things — having his face rearranged by Georges St-Pierre, avoiding his taxes, etc. — but the 10-year old boy in you may be super excited to learn that he’s great at nunchucku, or, at the very least, he owns a pair of nunchucks and a Flip phone and isn’t afraid to share.
In fact, this video might be the most Nick Diaz thing ever. He’s just standin’ around, hitting a whiffle ball with nun chucks, listening to Stone Temple Pilots and prominently displaying a bowl on his kitchen counter, because of course that was included on purpose. Video is below. Warning: you may want to go to Spencer’s Gifts after watching.
Maybe he should ask somebody if he can use weapons in his rematch with GSP. Nick Diaz with two katanas vs. GSP, who wins?
[h/t to Maggie Hendricks at Cagewriter]
“having his face rearranged by Georges St-Pierre”
did you even bother to watch the fight? if so i would suggest you stop everything and educate yourself with REAL mma. if this is you job then you cannot be so ignorant. nick diaz did all the damage during the match… gsp held on for dear life and ran away the whole time. gsp looked trashed and nick looked like he just woke up.
LOL, butthurt.
[hosteddb.fightmetric.com] Says GSP punched Nick Diaz in the face a lot more than the other way around.
“Diaz would like totally win any rematch; that’s why the UFC won’t book the rematch. They know he is just that much better and HATE Diaz. They are protecting the Pretty Boy. WAR DIAZ!”
After that fight give Nick two katanas and his nunchuks and I would believe he could win against GSP.
Ok, Nick needs a better director for his next video. Who still films anything on a phone vertical?
well with writing skills lime this i wouldnt make fun of anyone beside the man you look at in the mirror this was made to be funny and was failed miserably bs article sounds to me like a hater
Me talk pretty one day.
Not sure if this has been mentioned before, but Wade Barrett needs to adopt a supernatural gimmick. That way he can change the name of the Bullhammer to the Rocket from the Crypt. Rocket from the Crypt being the band that did Like a Dick on a Dog. That needs to happen to let Brandon know they pay attention to him and felt they should throw him a bone after that Cena promo. Pun unintended, mostly.
Nick and nunchuks and other ninja weapons have a long and storied history in my MMA fandom. Lookit him go!
Someone might want to tell him he has a left arm seeing as how he barely uses it and certainly cannot strike with it effectively.
Funny, considering GSP’s face was rearranged far worse than Nick’s was. After the fight, Nick looked & acted as if he had just got done with a sparring session. He was ready to fight, after the “fight”. And GSP was all black & blue, breathing heavy, ready to go to the hotel & put a ice pack on his face all night. Nick’s style stifled GSP more than anybody has – Koscheck, Hardy, Shields, etc etc.