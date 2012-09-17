Important Update: I'm Still Not Buying The Lawnmower Kid's Tebowing Story

#New York Jets #Tim Tebow #NFL
Senior Writer
09.17.12 7 Comments

Last month, 17-year old Josh Ehrenberg shoehorned himself into the national news scene when he told a local TV news crew that a man attacked him while he was mowing his lawn. Normally, this isn’t much of a story, because our society sucks and people attack each other all the time. But what made Ehrenberg’s case so remarkable was that he claimed the man got out of his car, shoved him from a riding mower and then he was apparently Tebowing. Because it all just sounds so true.

Well, the Shenango Township Police apparently have their man, as 53-year old David Edward McCosby was arrested for this heinous assault.

Investigators report that McCosby has confessed to assaulting the boy.

The assault came after the teenager–who was cutting grass in front of his family’s home–drove a riding mower “on the road, apparently into the path of” McCosby’s oncoming vehicle, cops reported. After exiting his car, McCosby approached the boy and “knocked the juvenile off the lawn mower and assaulted him in the front yard of the residence,” investigators alleged.

In announcing McCosby’s arrest, cops noted that, “After the assault, and prior to fleeing the scene, McCosby got onto his knee in what appeared to be a prayer. Witnesses described it as a ‘Tebow’.” (Via The Smoking Gun)

Originally it was Ehrenberg’s word against the world that McCosby Tebowed after assaulting him, and I didn’t believe it, because it’s just stupid. Now, though, it’s “witnesses” that saw McCosby Tebow, and guess what… I still don’t believe it.

I said it then and I’ll say it now – if this dude actually Tebowed after he shoved a teenage kid from his riding mower, he would have filmed it. Otherwise, it’s the dumbest thing ever. But now that I know that Ehrenberg was riding his mower in the road, I’m starting to think that there’s more to this story than what is being reported. Granted, I don’t know what kind of road it was or if McCosby is just a total dickhead, but I’m at least willing to entertain the idea that Ehrenberg was being a dick, because teenagers suck.

Unfortunate Update: McCosby killed himself. Jesus.

