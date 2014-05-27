In Case You Missed It, Here’s Buff Bagwell Doing A Freaking Canadian Destroyer

Yes, that Buff Bagwell. The one from the 1990s. The guy from the nWo with the top hat. One of the American Males.
And yes, that Canadian Destroyer. A front flip piledriver.
Buff, in his journey across the nation as both an independent pro wrestler and shoot gigolo, ended up facing “All Ego” Ethan Page during night 2 of Absolute Intense Wrestling’s 2014 JT Lightning Invitational Tournament in Cleveland. I guess Buff took the independent spirit to heart, because dude hit a superkick (a must in modern independent wrestling) (I guess) and popped off one of the most ridiculous, crowd-pleasing moves ever.
Seriously, this doesn’t even need a buffer paragraph. Buff Bagwell doing a Canadian Destroyer. Eat it.
The guy kicked out? Wha?
Seriously, where did the guy think he was, Ring of Honor?
Welcome to Indy Wrestling.
Everybody is John Cena in the indies. You need to nail, like, 14 straight finishers to guarantee victory.
That was ridiculus. Bet Bagwell won with a splash or a kick to the face…… not a move that would murder you. Stuff like this hurts wrestling.
As a big WCW mark, that kick-out was heartbreaking.
And it only got a two?
Woof.
Two count. Hmmmm….
Buff is the stuff, and the IWC can’t get enough
Yeah, I always liked Buff.
Except for the stuff with his mom, but even Jericho has had gimmicks I didn’t like (Jericho is my favorite wrestler next to Brett Hart, but of course Brett only ever did variations of the one gimmick).
MAH GAWD! (/Jim Ross–and yes, I know he wasn’t WCW, but that move calls for some good ol’ JR)
Um….
You know nothing, Jade Snow.
worse than that dude kicking out at two.
Figures–I threw that in to be on the safe side, and I should have left well enough alone. Should have known better.
In your defense, Jade, I didn’t know JR was in WCW for awhile either, but I’d have for sure looked it up before I spoke … especially on uproxx.
Bunch of damn nerds. Worse than going to the WoW forums and trying to talk about something you don’t know well. Never do that.
You guys know what’s the most bizarro world situation?! Is when you’re on the WWE Network and watch a JR called WCW ppV and immediately watch a Tony Schiavone called WWF ppv.
Based on that kick out, it looks like Cena is taking independent bookings now.
So, this is a big deal because… Buff Bagwell can do a sunset flip? You know, the thing you learn in like the first 2 weeks of wrestling school. Yay?
My lord, do indie announcers really curse like that? Sounded like a couple of teenagers yelling at Goldeneye.
they… don’t? but this was… umm… f*cking surprising and f*cking awesome.
It only gets a three count on Canadians. Duh.
+1 @Thanksgiving Chimp
Still doesn’t compete with the “Villano IV” that Raven and Kanyon hit on that one mexican and killed him… forgot his name.
I’d think I’d trust D-Lo Brown more than Buff to do that spot with.
Daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaamn +1
HOLY SH*T!!!!
Yeesh, that’s one of the dumbest moves I’ve ever seen. It’s glaringly obvious both that the defender does most of the work and that the offender absorbs most of the impact.
Uhm, as opposed to e.g. a suplex? Because I mean …
Well, jumping over a guy as in a suplex is much less obvious than plainly lifting the attacker (dude’s hands on Buff’s legs), then jumping over him, and then landing squarely in his lap.
calm down… standing outside the ring and grouping together to catch someone flying over the top rope or jumping from the top of the turnbuckle was always much more clearly fake. it’s just crowd pleasing moves, and we shouldn’t call for wrestling to stop being silly and lovely sometimes.
come on, man. it’s buff bagwell hitting a canadian destroyer!!!!!!!!! don’t be a lemon…
H-Hey man! I-I-I ain’t no lemon, man! Don’t go tellin’ nobody I’m a lemon, man! Please!
Anyway, I am calm. It’s just an especially silly and unconvincing move. I’m not calling for wrestling to stop anything.
and TNA signs him when?
Signs him AGAIN. He’s been there.
I know Buff was never a great wrestler. But he’s still one of my favorites from the now. One of the few guys that seemed to have something else to them, other than “I wear a black nwo shirt.” Granted, it was just a top hat and a stupid dance/taunt thing.. But it made me happy. And seeing him still being able to do things in the ring makes me happy.
Poor guy gets the shaft a lot (probably mostly well-deserved), but when he made the switch from being just Marcus Bagwell to being Buff Bagwell I thought he really came into his own in-terms of embracing a character, at least.
That Buff Bagwell dance was so damned good though. It was the greatest unsportsman like penalty I got after I pulled that out after a sack in college
14 seconds of video that highlights 2 worsts of Indy Wrestling:
1) High Impact moves are as effective as wrist locks and
2) The shitty ‘swears like a sailor’ commentary. Woof.
Like, if you wanna break out a “Holy shiiiiit” or whatever, that’s fine. But dropping F Bombs on commentary usually just comes across as 1. Unprofessional 2. That you’re just doing it because “fuck”
I really don’t ever hear swearing on commentary on the indies that much, if ever… this was a special case because it was surprising as f*ck, man.
Shouldn’t that be called an American Destroyer… or a Georgia Destroyer?
Am I the only one who now wants to hear Lawler break out a “Holy Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck” at some point in the near future?
I’d rather hear Lawler break out a retirement speech.
@TmF +1
So that’s what Dave Prazak is doing now.
I always loved his top rope neckbreaker finisher
Ah, my absolute least favorite “finisher” in all of pro wrestling, or more succinctly: crap move is crap.
No Michael Cole is always good, but this commentary was awful.