Introducing The Guest Ring Girls For UFC On Fuel 6: Franklin Vs. Le

#MMA #UFC
Senior Writer
10.31.12 12 Comments

To answer the most pressing question on all of your minds – yes, we will be having a live discussion for UFC on Fuel 6: Franklin Vs. Le. I also fully expect a lot more people to hang out since this one isn’t on PPV and most people get Fuel TV, even if they aren’t fans of watching people surf and skate set to every Pennywise album (I am, so yay!). Headlining the Nov. 10 fights in China is former UFC middleweight champion Rich “Ace” Franklin, who will fight former Strikeforce champion Cung Le. I expect that fight to be pretty entertaining, but then the entire card looks great so we should be in for some fun.

Speaking of fun, the UFC will be employing guest ring girls for this event, which means that I will once again spend most of my evening complaining about the overwhelming lack of Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer, whose name I occasionally spell correctly.

Our friends at Cage Potato have revealed that the guest rings girls will be Jessica Cambensy (AKA Jessica C.) and Kang Ye-bin, both of whom I’ve never heard of, but I am very happy to get to know them with you right now.

 

*Also, here’s a nice little rumor for fans of Bellator. If this is true, you can expect plenty more live discussions.

#MMA#UFC
TAGSEXCUSES TO POST PICTURES OF HOT CHICKSJessica CambensyKang Ye-binMMARING GIRLSUFCUFC ON FUEL 6

