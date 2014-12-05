Invicta 10 And UFC 181 – Weekend Combat Sports Live Discussion

Hey again, fight friends. After a nice Thanksgiving break, we are back at it with two nights of title fights!
FRIDAY
Invicta is back, live from Houston, Texas! The entire card will be available on Fight Pass, so make sure you are subscribed to catch all of the rad WMMA action. Jinh Yu is a pretty fun atomweight, she’ll be taking on Cassie Robb early in the night, Alida Gray is taking on Alexa Grasso, who impressed me at Invicta FC 8, in the strawweight division, which should be a good fight. DeAnna Bennett, who also looked solid at Invicta FC 8 is facing Jennifer Maia, Andrea Lee, another standout from that Invicta FC 8 card will face sentimental favorite Roxanne Modafferi in a flyweight clash. The main event is an atomweight title fight as Herica Tiburcio challenges Michelle “The Karate Hottie” Waterson. I’m expecting another solid performance out of Waterson, but Tiburcio is a good fighter.
SATURDAY
This is going to be fun, you guys! Live from Las Vegas, UFC 181 will feature two title fights, which is always neat. Things kick off on Fight Pass at 7:00 PM ET with one of my faves, Alex White, taking on Clay Collard at featherweight. Also on Fight Pass is Matt Hobar going up against the champ’s baby brother, Sergio Pettis in bantamweight action.
The main prelims will be on Fox Sports One starting at 8:00 PM ET. This chunk of prelims will feature Rocky Pennington taking on Ashlee Evans-Smith at bantamweight, then we have TUF 19 winners in action as Core Anderson faces Justin Jones and Eddie Gordon squares off against Josh Samman. The prelim/people’s main event is a bantamweight clash between Francisco Rivera and Urijah Faber, so that should be cool.
The main card starts at 10:00 PM ET on pay-per-view, and it looks really solid. We start with Tony Ferguson and Abel Trujillo, then move into a pair of heavyweight fist fights as Todd Duffee faces Anthony Hamilton and Brendan Schaub meets Travis Browne.
The co-main event is a lightweight title match between Gilbert “El Nino” Melendez and champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. That should be a really good fight between two solid dudes.
The main even is a welterweight title rematch as “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler takes on the new champion, Johny “Bigg Rigg” Hendricks. If you haven’t seen their first fight, watch it right above this paragraph, it is fantastic.
That’s a lot of great fight action on tap this weekend, so get excited and stay excited for some combat sports, gang!
Fun weekend of fights, see y’all next week!
Lawler wins a decision to become the NEW champ
Pettis subs Melendez in the 2nd!
Browne TKOs Schaub
