An IOC Member Is Pissed At America For Sending ‘Four Lesbians’ To The Olympics

Mario Pescante is angry, you guys. The senior Italian member of the International Olympic Committee can’t believe that the United States would take something as silly as basic human rights and turn them into a political issue before the world’s greatest winter sports athletes meet in Sochi next month for the 2014 Winter Olympics. The guy who has made a name for himself as a peace broker between Israel’s and Palestine’s Olympics committees simply won’t stand for someone trying to use a grand stage to promote peace and equality somewhere else in the world.
No sirs, not on his watch.
“It’s absurd that a country like that sends four lesbians to Russia just to demonstrate that in their country gay rights have (been established),” Mario Pescante said at an Italian Olympic Committee meeting in Milan on Wednesday, in comments widely reported by Italian media. “The games should not be an occasion and a stage to promote rights that sports supports daily.” (Via the Associated Press)
I’m not sure if Pescante is intentionally referring to Brian Boitano as a lesbian, but his stance remains firm that no one should ever use the Olympics to promote a political agenda, even if it directly affects some of the athletes competing in Sochi. But don’t get Pescante wrong, he knows that awful stuff happens everywhere. He just wishes that we’d all leave it to the media that’s supposed to be covering the Olympics to cover instead of the Olympics.
Wait, what?
“We’ve seen boycotts, concerns over Aborigine rights in Australia, the Tibet issue in China. It’s enough already,”Pescante told The AP. “There are always going to be issues wherever the games are held, but the best way to combat these issues is by letting the games unfold and sending thousands of journalists to these places to report on what is going on there.”
I guess he’s right. It’s not like journalists have ever just completely vanished in Russia before for bringing international attention to corruption and atrocities, so let’s leave the burden on the media and watch Shaun White pull off a gnarly air-to-fakie before we head to the Scorpions concert.
(Banner via Getty)
“Man from American Client State Forgets His Place”
I’d like to go to the Scorpions concert.
Well, we’re pissed that the IOC is one of the most corrupt international organizations in the world and allowed Russia into bribing them to choose the location for the premier winter sports event to be in a place where the average winter weather is in the 50’s and 40’s. Call it even then?
“It’s absurd that a country like that sends four lesbians to Russia just to demonstrate that in their country gay rights have (been established),”
I never know the right number of lesbians to bring to anything either.
Don’t you mean the Pussy Riot concert?
Lol @ Americans who are viewed as perverted pedophiles by all of Russia now! That law protects kids. Learn some Russian and read it. It passed 436-0 in the Duma! That is right. Nobody voted against it. Even Putin’s critics in Russia are for that law.
Thanks, totally real person who is surely a regular reader and not a Russian spam bot making his first ever post here!