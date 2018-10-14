Twitter

College marching bands have a long history of doing fun full-band versions of some classic tunes, but perhaps no band has hit a better vein of nostalgia and also viral visibility than the Iowa State Cyclones.

Iowa State hosted No. 6 West Virginia on Saturday and took a lead into the half against Heisman candidate Will Grier. To celebrate, the Cyclones marching band busted out a tribute to Jurassic Park. Part of the band’s halftime show included the classic score from the movie. You know the one: DAH NAH NAH NAH NAH … yeah you know it.

One interesting caveat to this performance, though, was the appearance of dozens of people in inflatable raptor costumes to dance to a fro like so many dinosaur ballerinas.