The Iowa State Band Had Astronauts And Aliens Dance To The ‘Space Jam’ Theme

11.10.18 1 hour ago

Space Jam is a movie about many things. It’s about friendship, first and foremost, especially inner-dimensional friendships between cartoon characters and NBA legends.

What is is not about, unfortunately, is the difficulties of space travel and the miraculous engineering accomplishments of NASA. It is also not about extra terrestrials. But those are all related to space, which is why Iowa State had astronauts and aliens dance around to the Space Jam theme song on Saturday.

Iowa State played Baylor on Saturday, and the Cyclones’ halftime band brought out another nostalgia banger from the 1990s. After taking the Internet by storm by having inflatable raptors frolic about while they played the theme to Jurassic Park, the Cyclones diversified their inflatable costume collection and tackled another classic: Space Jam.

