Is This The Most Dangerously Stupid Celebration In The NFL Today?

10.27.14

On Sunday, we watched Chicago Bears DE Lamarr Houston celebrate a sack of the Patriots’ backup quarterback while his team was losing by 25 points. Earlier today Bears GM Phil Emery reported that Houston tore his right ACL during the celebration and is out for the year. Houston is currently in the 1st year of a 5 year, $35 million contract with $15 million in guaranteed money.

Last month, Detroit Lions LB Stephen Tulloch tore his left ACL doing the exact same thing.

Stephen Tulloch

After watching those two gif’s right next to each other, I cannot tell a difference between the two of them. Is this the most dangerous celebratory move in all of sports?

I’m willing to give it a few more data points before I say so for sure. Can Jay Cutler give it a try?

