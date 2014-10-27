Is This The Most Dangerously Stupid Celebration In The NFL Today?

On Sunday, we watched Chicago Bears DE Lamarr Houston celebrate a sack of the Patriots’ backup quarterback while his team was losing by 25 points. Earlier today Bears GM Phil Emery reported that Houston tore his right ACL during the celebration and is out for the year. Houston is currently in the 1st year of a 5 year, $35 million contract with $15 million in guaranteed money.
Last month, Detroit Lions LB Stephen Tulloch tore his left ACL doing the exact same thing.
After watching those two gif’s right next to each other, I cannot tell a difference between the two of them. Is this the most dangerous celebratory move in all of sports?
I’m willing to give it a few more data points before I say so for sure. Can Jay Cutler give it a try?
Is that some sort of mutation of the Aaron Rodgers belt thing? Because if so, injuring yourself after the whistle while imitating a QB imitating a pro wrestler is officially the most NFC North thing ever.
And doing that while you’re losing by 3 touchdowns is the most Bears thing ever.
Bet if RG3 tried this it would result in a compound fracture.
he would explode into a shower of confetti
@DevilDinosaur That got me crying at my desk.
What’s so hard about asking Brock Lesnar for pointers?
I hate seeing bad injuries happen in football.
I love seeing jackasses hurt themselves being stupid jackasses regardless of the situation.
So I laughed my ass off at this.
My Raiders may be historically bad, but at least we didn’t re-sign a guy who would tear his ACL celebrating a sack while down by 25.
Just got done to listening to Ben Leber (former NFL linebacker) on local radio and he made a good point about this: Not only is it ridiculous that Houston was celebrating a sack when his team trailed by 7,500 points, HE WAS UNBLOCKED ON THE PLAY! Watching the vid it almost looks like a busted play, but leaving him unguarded could have been intentional.
Anyway, I’m sorry he got hurt, and I’m a little sorry I can’t stop laughing about it. But Lamarr Houston is just a clown.
Not only that, but it was a backup rookie QB and there was less than 3 minutes left to go in the game.
[stream1.gifsoup.com]
Heavy man jumping while moving forward. It does seem like a very simple maneuver to result in serious injury twice, but I guess those ligaments aren’t built to absorb that kind of shock.
Normally I would shame the massholes who cheered his injury, but I’ll allow it given that Houston celebrated an unblocked sack on a backup QB, while his team was losing badly.