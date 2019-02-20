YouTube

The UFC isn’t content sitting around and waiting for middleweight champion Robert Whittaker to get healthy.

After an abdominal hernia and collapsed bowel forced Whittaker into emergency surgery and out of his middleweight title defense at UFC 234 against Kelvin Gastelum, the interim title will be on the line at UFC 236 on April 13, president Dana White told ESPN Tuesday afternoon.

Although White wouldn’t guarantee Gastelum a title fight following UFC 234, he’s granting him a shot at UFC gold against young up-and-comer Israel Adesanya. Adesanya stepped into the main event of UFC 234, where he outclassed MMA legend Anderson Silva to a decision victory and easily the biggest win of his career.