Italy Will Not Allow Fans At Sporting Events Until April 3 Due To The Coronavirus

The effects of the COVID-19 virus, aka the Coronavirus, on the sports world is, clearly, a secondary issue to the impact it’s having around the globe, as the spread of the virus has ravaged China, South Korea, and Italy, where the most severe outbreaks have occurred to this point.

Here in the States, the concern over the spread is growing as well, as more cases are reported and testing for potential cases has been slow. In Italy, where the latest reports indicate there are over 3,000 cases and 107 dead from the virus, they have begun taking more extreme precaution to try and slow the spread.

Given that sporting events are large gatherings of people in close proximity, they are considered high-risk places. As such, the Italian government has declared that all sporting events will be played behind closed doors, meaning no fans will be allowed in stadiums and arenas until at least April 3 in an effort to prevent further spreading of the virus.

This includes all events in the country, including Serie A soccer as well as any events even in cities and regions where the virus has not been detected. The hope is that by preventing such large gatherings they can limit the spread as they try to come up with longterm solutions for the virus. It also presents a glimpse at what could happen in the States should there be a similarly large outbreak here.