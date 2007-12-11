IT’S ALL SOMEONE ELSE’S FAULT

Obviously bolstered by owner James Dolan's promise that he's "emphatically behind" coach, GM, and team president Isiah Thomas, the Knicks are quietly putting together another losing streak for their shitty, shitty leader. And though the Madison Square Garden faithful aren't happy with the results, Coach Thomas knows where to point the finger.
Fans booed for most of the second half, and booed the underachieving Eddy Curry almost every time he checked in and out of the game. […]
Thomas apparently had heard enough. Late in the game, he could be seen debating some fans sitting near the court. One of those fans, Mara Altschuler, was so enraged by the discussion that she sought out reporters after the final buzzer. “He said it’s the fans’ fault because they don’t have a good sixth man,” said Altschuler, who has season tickets near midcourt.
Oh, so THAT'S it. Knicks fans are the problem. All this time they've had bad attitudes like the Knicks' starting lineup, when they were supposed to be a sixth man like David Lee, providing energy and enthusiasm off the bench. Of course! Wait… so why doesn't David Lee start?
How many points a game do the fans contribute? 0
How many rebounds do the fans pull down every game? 0
If you ask me, Isiah isn't getting shit out of the fans. So maybe Johnny New York should shut the fuck up and start pulling his weight around the Garden. You can't win with non-existent production from your sixth man. You just can't.
I'm from New York and root for the Bills, Sabres and Yankees, but have never and will never root for the Knicks.
The fans should just not show up and see how well the Knicks play in an empty Garden. Sociological experiment!!!
This is the greatest franchise in the history of the NBA. If this crap went on in Minnesota or Utah, nobody would know about it. Isiah has always been a piece of crap and watching him get trashed for every move he makes is pure gold.
Everyone is missing the point. This entire mes can be blamed on… Antonio McDyess.
If he doesn't break his knee cap, Isiah doesn't deal him for Marbury. He also doesn't need to sign Eddie Curry. And if Marbury isn't a Knick, he doesn't screw an intern in his truck, and maybe Isiah doesn't lose his lawsuit. Plus, if McDyess is healthy, that's 20+ pts and 10 + Reb every night for 3 years. Throw David Lee and Zach Randolph on the floor with THAT, baby.
Also receiving votes: Bernard King's knee; Larry Johnson's back; Vin Baker's inability to defeat his drinking problem.
This is the greatest franchise in the history of the NBA.
Why? Because they're based in New York? Or because of the two championships in league history, both of which happened 25 or more years ago?
@HHY – All of the above.
/East Coast bias? Never heard of it.
So is it safe to assume that Zeke is going to put in Spike Lee?
This is the greatest franchise in the history of the NBA.
Red Auerbach would beg to differ. As would Dr. Jerry Buss.
Hey, was Red Auerbach cremated? Because that would be ironic/funny. Like all those cigars got revenge at once.
Funny. Not ironic, Alanis.
My guess is James Dolan gets to fuck Isiah in the ass after every loss. That explains why he's "emphatically" behind him, and it also explains the playful smile on Isiah's face.
On a completely unrelated note, I took my advice and got the hot chick in my office drunk last night and still couldn't close the deal. God I have no balls.
You know, if I were fresh-off an $11 mil lawsuit , and a couple years of shitty records, and terrible moves and signings, and a snappy dresser (and how!), I'd try not to alienate my fan base if I was you, Isiah. How has he not been fired??
At this point, it has to be a joke, right? Right? I fully expect Dolan to hold a press confernce tomorrow wearing a clown outfit singing showtunes and desperately crying out "It was all a lie! A lie I tell you! Love MEEEEE!"
It's all Calvin Klein's fault for not suiting up before taking the court.
How many points a game do the fans contribute? 0
How many rebounds do the fans pull down every game? 0
You mean the Knicks fans are almost matching Curry's production?
I see the MSG turning into the hetero version of Monster Park.
This is the greatest franchise in the history of the NBA.
Actually, Dolan & Zeke are the reason for that imho. I mean, the blatant abuse of power for sexual favors is not only tolerated at MSG, but encouraged. As a white male professional, that's the kind of workplace that I admire.
When I say greatest franchise of all time, I mean, this is the greatest thing to watch. The media capital of the world in the most hallowed arena in the NBA, and it's a fucking trainwreck. Of course the Celts and Lakers are better, but to see this clusterfuck on a nightly basis can get somebody like me interested in the Knicks.
Fans booed for most of the second half, and booed the underachieving Eddy Curry almost every time he checked in and out of
the game fat campthe hospital.
I'm sorry, Chicago may not have a decade of straight championships against all white guys in a 4 team league, or two 10 ft tall guys, again with minimal competition, but pardon my disgust when I tell you to jump off a bridge. Bulls dynasty of the 90's was basketball at its pinnacle of 100 years of history. No better player, team, or dynasty in history. Nobody really wants to watch the train wreck dupa, it's just too good to not look and stare in awe.
Side note: Jerry Buss is a Doctor of what exactly? Scuzziology? Alcoholiology? Pedophiliology? EXACTLY. Buy me another.