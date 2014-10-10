J.J. Watt Did Some Incredible Things Last Night And Here Are The GIFs To Prove It

#JJ Watt #Viral Videos
10.10.14 4 years ago 11 Comments

Is there anything J.J. Watt can’t do? The Texans defensive lineman scored again last night on a fumble recovery giving him 3 TDs on the season. That’s more than Calvin Johnson, Frank Gore, A.J. Green and a whole host of other dominant offensive players.

And then, as if things couldn’t get better, he busted out the Nae Nae.

And then told everyone to “Deal With It.”

 

Here are some other great J.J. Watt moments this year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#JJ Watt#Viral Videos
TAGSJJ Wattnae naevinesViral Videos

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP