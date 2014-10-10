J.J. Watt Did Some Incredible Things Last Night And Here Are The GIFs To Prove It

Is there anything J.J. Watt can’t do? The Texans defensive lineman scored again last night on a fumble recovery giving him 3 TDs on the season. That’s more than Calvin Johnson, Frank Gore, A.J. Green and a whole host of other dominant offensive players.

And then, as if things couldn’t get better, he busted out the Nae Nae.

And then told everyone to “Deal With It.”

Here are some other great J.J. Watt moments this year.

