J.J. Watt Did Some Incredible Things Last Night And Here Are The GIFs To Prove It

Is there anything J.J. Watt can’t do? The Texans defensive lineman scored again last night on a fumble recovery giving him 3 TDs on the season. That’s more than Calvin Johnson, Frank Gore, A.J. Green and a whole host of other dominant offensive players.
And then, as if things couldn’t get better, he busted out the Nae Nae.
And then told everyone to “Deal With It.”
Here are some other great J.J. Watt moments this year.
Freak…of…nature. And a Wisconsin boy!! Hells yeah!
This guy is just a freak of nature. I wish he played for my team.
And the Colts did deal with it. Scoreboard, JJ.
Thank god Clowney was out, once they are back at full strength, we’re going to be in trouble.
Yeah. Not looking forward to that day. Those 2 on the same field will be a nightmare for our O line…
good thing he can play couse he cant dance for shit ..
I wanted to diss him for his dance moves but he could probably skip rope with my spinal cord so I didn’t. Dude is ridiculous.
^ hahahahahaha I just shead a tear to that one homie
I’m being a diva, but the ‘deal with it’ gif needs to have the sunglasses mirrored. It would look so much better *flips hair*
I so badly wish he were a Packer
@ElDiabloBlanco
Me too – and I live in Houston.
See you on 12/8
I thought it was more of a Halpert face.