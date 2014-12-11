J.R. Smith Was All Over An Instagram Model’s Page During Last Night’s Game

The thirst is real for J.R. Smith. On Wednesday night, the shooting guard sat out New York’s game against the Spurs with a foot injury. Naturally, he used his time wisely, cheering on teammates and scouting the other team. Nah, just kidding, he was on Instagram looking at women.
The lovely woman goes by Sidney Dean which just so happens to be the name of Wesley Snipes’ character in White Men Can’t Jump. Yeah, sorry for the useless info but there was no way I was going to let that slide. Anyway, it’s entirely possible J.R. has an Instagram proxy, someone who uses it while he’s “busy” during games. But haha, no way. That was totally J.R. checkin’ out Ms. Dean.
Add this to the growing number of complaints about the dysfunctional New York Knicks.
Is “Instagram model” an actual job or is it just another way of saying “attractive person on Instagram?”
Jen Selter became a millionaire doing it so yeah, I’d say “job.”
fuck this planet
Well, what else was he supposed to do, watch the Knicks play?
This is MY house … its Sidney Dean’s house.. and I extend my hospitality to you!
“You shoot for the Sudan.”
Not cheering for team?
It is the Knickerbockers…
Instagram away!