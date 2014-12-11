J.R. Smith Was All Over An Instagram Model’s Page During Last Night’s Game

The thirst is real for J.R. Smith. On Wednesday night, the shooting guard sat out New York’s game against the Spurs with a foot injury. Naturally, he used his time wisely, cheering on teammates and scouting the other team. Nah, just kidding, he was on Instagram looking at women.

LMAO JR SMITH IS REALLY ON INSTAGRAM IN THE MIDDLE OF THE 2ND QUARTER pic.twitter.com/pts4rWbxFM — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) December 11, 2014

San Juan selfies 🌴👀🌴 #PuertoRico A post shared by Sidney Dean (@sidneydean) on Nov 15, 2014 at 10:15am PST

The lovely woman goes by Sidney Dean which just so happens to be the name of Wesley Snipes’ character in White Men Can’t Jump. Yeah, sorry for the useless info but there was no way I was going to let that slide. Anyway, it’s entirely possible J.R. has an Instagram proxy, someone who uses it while he’s “busy” during games. But haha, no way. That was totally J.R. checkin’ out Ms. Dean.

Add this to the growing number of complaints about the dysfunctional New York Knicks.

