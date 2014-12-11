J.R. Smith Was All Over An Instagram Model’s Page During Last Night’s Game

12.11.14 7 Comments

The thirst is real for J.R. Smith. On Wednesday night, the shooting guard sat out New York’s game against the Spurs with a foot injury. Naturally, he used his time wisely, cheering on teammates and scouting the other team. Nah, just kidding, he was on Instagram looking at women.

 

Waiting for wifey.. Perfect time for a Siddy selfie 😁

A post shared by Sidney Dean (@sidneydean) on

San Juan selfies 🌴👀🌴 #PuertoRico

A post shared by Sidney Dean (@sidneydean) on

 

The lovely woman goes by Sidney Dean which just so happens to be the name of Wesley Snipes’ character in White Men Can’t Jump. Yeah, sorry for the useless info but there was no way I was going to let that slide. Anyway, it’s entirely possible J.R. has an Instagram proxy, someone who uses it while he’s “busy” during games. But haha, no way. That was totally J.R. checkin’ out Ms. Dean.

Add this to the growing number of complaints about the dysfunctional New York Knicks.

[Larry Brown]

