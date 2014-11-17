Jack Nicholson Can’t Handle The Truth About The Los Angeles Lakers

11.17.14 4 Comments

Ladies and gentlemen, your 2014-2015 Los Angeles Lakers. Is this As Good As It Gets? Do the Lakers need A Few Good Men to compete? After all, Something’s Gotta Give right? Otherwise Kobe’s goin One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

(Oh man, I forced that last one. I was doing so well too.)

(h/t: @cjzero)

