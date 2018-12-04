Former WWE Star Jack Swagger Will Make His Bellator Debut In January

12.03.18

Youtube

More than a year after his WWE release, formerly Jack Swagger, now under his real name of Jake Hager is ready to make his Bellator debut.

A former All-American wrestler in college at Oklahoma, Hager won two world titles in WWE before opting to leave the road life and take some time to spend with family. He’s since shown up in Lucha Underground and has spent much of his time since bouncing from Vince McMahon’s organization to train for his foray into mixed martial arts.

In the first bout of his multi-fight deal with Bellator, Hager announced Monday he’d square off with 41-year-old J.W. Kiser, via Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. The bout will take place on Bellator’s biggest card of the year — Bellator 214 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

