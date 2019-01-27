Paramount

The MMA debut for former WWE superstar Jack Swagger — now going by his real name, Jake Hager — wasn’t nearly as attention-grabbing as Brock Lesnar or CM Punk’s first forays into the octagon, but it was arguably the most dominant of the bunch. Hager had no problem submitting J.W. Kiser midway through the first round at Bellator 214 at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Hager didn’t shy away from his WWE roots Saturday night, walking out with his “We The People” gimmick on his t-shirt alongside Ron Killings, aka R-Truth, performing his entrance music.

Once Hager was inside the cage, Kiser landed a few shots to his head before the former collegiate All-American wrestler rushed his opponent against the cage and took him to the ground. Hager connected on a few elbows on the mat before locking in the head triangle and earning the submission victory.