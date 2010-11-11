Jacksonville Woman Has Jaguars Players’ Autographs Tattooed Into Her Arm

#NFL
11.11.10 7 years ago 7 Comments

Kim Nored is a 29-year-old college student living in South Florida. And she’s a big Jacksonville Jaguars fan. No, jerkwheat, “big” as in very passionate. Nored’s favorite pastime for supporting her team involves having players sign her arms, and then having those signatures permanently tattooed in place. That’s awesome.

“That is a die-hard fan if there ever was one, to get tattoos of autographs, of random players for that matter,” Jaguars kicker Josh Scobee said.

Scobee didn’t think Nored was serious when she approached him last year. She returned to training camp a few days later to show him the tattoo. She did the same with Del Rio.

“I signed a guy’s forehead once — I don’t think he made it a tattoo,” Del Rio said. “There are certain areas I won’t sign. I like to keep it G-rated.” –Fla. Times-Union.

Jag fandom seems to be picking up; the team has just sold out its fifth straight game for the weekend. I’m surprised that it hasn’t happened sooner; it looks like they have a lot of fans that need to use two seats at once.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSCRAZY FANSJACKSONVILLE JAGUARSNFLTATTOOS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP