Colts QB Jacoby Brissett Suffered A Knee Injury Against The Steelers

The Colts have had a strange season, starting with the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck that broke during a preseason game when Luck was on the sideliines.

Luck’s injury issues caused him to step away from the game, and most expected the Colts to suffer significantly in his absence. Indianapolis signed Jacoby Brissett to a new deal befitting of a starting quarterback, and while they haven’t been juggernauts, they have been better than many expected entering Sunday at 5-2 on the year.

Brissett has performed very well, completing just over 64 percent of his passes for 1,590 yards, 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Unfortunately for Brissett and the Colts on Sunday in Pittsburgh, he was forced out of the game in the first half when his left leg got rolled up on by his own lineman who got pushed into him.

Jacoby Brissett injury. 2 hits on lead leg pic.twitter.com/bMbL5VD2oV — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 3, 2019

Brissett was able to eventually get up and walk to the sideline but stayed in the medical tent for a lengthy amount of time, missing the next drive.

Ryan Kelly has returned at center for the Colts. Meanwhile, Jacoby Brissett remains in the medical tent on the sideline. He's been in there roughly 10 minutes. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 3, 2019

Injury update: QB Jacoby Brissett (knee) is QUESTIONABLE to return. pic.twitter.com/YIJFMgXPQG — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 3, 2019

He was officially listed as questionable to return, while Brian Hoyer came in to replace him, throwing a touchdown pass on his first attempt. Brissett was seen testing his knee on the sidelines during the next drive, but returned to the tent. We will provide further updates when they become available.