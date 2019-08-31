Report: The Texans Are Close To Trading Jadeveon Clowney To The Seahawks

Getty Image

Trade rumors have picked up in a big way in recent days with Houston Texans defensive lineman/outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney and the Texans have looked to be heading towards a breakup before the start of the season due to the player’s dismay regarding his contract situation.

Now, Clowney will get the fresh start he covets. According to reports that began circulating on Saturday morning, Clowney is headed to the Seattle Seahawks.

The #Seahawks are deep in talks to acquire franchise player Jadeveon Clowney from the #Texans, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Clowney has told people he wants to be in Seattle. Still some hoops to jump through, but it’s headed toward him getting his wish. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2019

Scoopage: SEA & HOU have agreed to trade parameters re: Jadeveon Clowney contingent upon Clowney & other players involved passing physicals. Still lot of moving parts but believed Clowney, who rejected going to Miami at first, is headed for his physical with Hawks. @NFLONFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 31, 2019

The deal is close to being complete. My understanding Jadeveon Clowney is already in Seattle meeting with their team brass. #Texans #Seahawks — patrick (@PatDStat) August 31, 2019

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said, of all the teams that have been jostling to acquire Clowney in recent days, the Seahawks have been at the top of his list.