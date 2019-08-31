Report: The Texans Are Close To Trading Jadeveon Clowney To The Seahawks

08.31.19

Trade rumors have picked up in a big way in recent days with Houston Texans defensive lineman/outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney and the Texans have looked to be heading towards a breakup before the start of the season due to the player’s dismay regarding his contract situation.

Now, Clowney will get the fresh start he covets. According to reports that began circulating on Saturday morning, Clowney is headed to the Seattle Seahawks.

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said, of all the teams that have been jostling to acquire Clowney in recent days, the Seahawks have been at the top of his list.

