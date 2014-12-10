Jadeveon Clowney’s Microfracture Surgery Could Keep Him Out For Nine Months

Getty Image

Jadeveon Clowney, the #1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Houston Texans, had microfracture surgery on his knee on Monday and is out for the rest of the season, and could be out for the next nine months.

The rookie OLB had surgery on his knee in September to repair his meniscus and cartilage. According to Texans GM Rick Smith, it was known at that time that microfracture surgery might be necessary, but they had hoped it could be avoided. The 2nd surgery puts Clowney out for the rest of the season, and a new estimated timetable has him out until around August.

Clowney played in only 4 games his rookie season.

[ESPN]