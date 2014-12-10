Jadeveon Clowney’s Microfracture Surgery Could Keep Him Out For Nine Months

#NFL
12.10.14 3 years ago 3 Comments
Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Image

Jadeveon Clowney, the #1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Houston Texans, had microfracture surgery on his knee on Monday and is out for the rest of the season, and could be out for the next nine months.

The rookie OLB had surgery on his knee in September to repair his meniscus and cartilage. According to Texans GM Rick Smith, it was known at that time that microfracture surgery might be necessary, but they had hoped it could be avoided. The 2nd surgery puts Clowney out for the rest of the season, and a new estimated timetable has him out until around August.

Clowney played in only 4 games his rookie season.

[ESPN]

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSHOUSTON TEXANSJADEVEON CLOWNEYMicrofracture SurgeryNFL

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP