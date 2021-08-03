As a professional skateboarder, Jagger Eaton doesn’t fear much in his life. He’s been doing this on the biggest stage since the ripe old age of 11 when he became, at the time, the youngest to ever compete in the X Games. However, during his time at the Olympics, there was one thing he was afraid of. It was the 12-foot rail he was trying to land his best tricks on. Landing tricks on it was going to be the key to medaling this event, but while he was capturing everyone’s attention on TV because of how he jammed out to his music, that attention was drawing away from the fact that he was trying this on a busted ankle.

“[The] nosegrind I did on my third trick was a big deal for me.” Eaton said to UPROXX last week on his post-Olympics press tour through Red Bull. “That rail is really scary. That was by far the biggest rail I’ve ever done that trick on. And yeah, I mean, looking back I don’t know how my ankle survived…that was very unusual for me to see a rail that large. I know it’s the Olympic games. So I know how people get down. I know when they designed that course, they’re like ‘we’re going to make people send’ totally understand but I got to that rail. I’m like yeah, this thing is massive like it is no joke. It is a 12.”

Eaton’s nosegrind helped win him a bronze medal, but in retrospect, it may have been one of the most impressive tricks of the contest because of the circumstances. One month before this, Eaton broke his ankle competing in qualifiers in Rome. The results of that injury left him competing in Tokyo with fractures and torn ligaments in that same ankle, something that’s impossible to move completely out of your mind as you skate around one of the biggest street courses you’ve ever seen.

The 12-foot railing may have been the scariest part, but it also set a precedent for how the Olympics was going to be different from other skateboarding competitions. On a course that’s more compact, competitors like Eaton can gain some momentum, get a flow going, and string together a series of tricks to impress the judges watching them. However, the Olympics went the other direction. The course was huge which not only meant that the skaters had a plethora of options for how they wanted to skate it, but they were going to need a lot of speed to keep their momentum going. This was no problem for Eaton, minus the broken ankle.

“The Olympic course was huge but I love courses that are big.” Eaton said. “I feel like I’m a skater who skates really fast and that course was really good for that. So I mean, the only thing that kind of made the whole course stand out and really gnarly is that big section. I’ve been competing on a pretty bad ankle. I mean, I broke it in Rome only a month ago and so I still have two torn ligaments and two fractures in there. Oh my god, and skating that big section. Really tough for me.”

Despite these challenges, Eaton managed to push through and by doing so he became a name that is going to be remembered in skateboarding forever. He’s the first American to ever win an Olympic medal in skateboarding as a member of the first group that competed in Olympic skateboarding. It’s an honor that isn’t lost on Eaton, and he’s thrilled that the world got to see what skateboarding was all about.

“I feel like skateboarding deserves to be in the Olympics,” Eaton said. “I feel like people don’t really give skateboarding a lot of credit and don’t take the legitimacy of what we do and the athleticism it takes to do what we do and I feel like putting it on that Olympic platform gave an opportunity for people to see what we do.”