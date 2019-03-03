Getty Image

When Nick Foles won a Super Bowl for the Eagles it put Philadelphia in a great but awkward position. The quarterback they won the Super Bowl with wasn’t the one they had planned to build around for their future. He was the backup. A contingency plan. He just also happened to be the perfect contingency plan. He even managed to once again help an injured Eagles team reach the playoffs this past season after Carson Wentz went down once again with an injury.

But the Eagles couldn’t hold on to Foles as a backup forever. At some point, they had to decide if he was going to be their new franchise QB or if they were going to let him go prove himself elsewhere. They have chosen the latter and it appears Foles next destination is already almost decided.

According to Les Bowen of The Inquirer in Philadelphia, the only team showing real interest in Foles before NFL Free Agency begins on March 13 are the Jacksonville Jaguars.