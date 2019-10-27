Things have not gone well for Sam Darnold and the New York Jets this season. The second year quarterback has missed time with mono and since returning to the lineup last week, has thrown seven interceptions in two games.

The Jets are 1-6, as it hasn’t mattered much whether Darnold is playing or not, and on Sunday, they were outplayed all game in a 29-15 loss to the Jaguars in Jacksonville. To add insult to injury, the Jags decided to troll Darnold and the Jets at the end of the game with a lowlight reel of Darnold’s rough afternoon, set to the Ghostbusters theme song.

The #Jaguars are playing Ghostbusters over a Sam Darnold blooper reel. 👻 pic.twitter.com/GSxZopCWVF — Cold Taek Chris (@mistochristopho) October 27, 2019

This was, of course, in reference to Darnold’s “seeing ghosts” comment from the Jets loss on Monday Night Football to the Patriots that led to the team criticizing the league and ESPN for allowing that sideline exchange to make it on the air. While there are bigger issues for the Jets than that, it certainly hasn’t helped matters, becoming the lasting image for Darnold’s struggles and one other teams are happy to latch on to.

The Jaguars planned to remind Darnold of those comments all game, and even had their mascot glide into the stadium dressed as a ghost.

Oh my they dressed Jaxson De Ville up as a ghost #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/TX1qu8DHrn — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) October 27, 2019

Until Darnold puts forth a better effort, you can expect this to continue at road games around the NFL, as teams, players, and fans will take advantage of the unfortunate soundbite that will sadly define his young career until he fixes his turnover issues.