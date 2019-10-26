Jake Hager’s Fight At Bellator 231 Ended With Two Groin Shots And A No Contest

Jake Hager (2-0) landed two groin shots on Anthony Garrett (4-2), who was unable to continue and the fight was ruled a no contest in the opening bout at Bellator 231 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Hager opened the bout by eating a few jabs before closing the distance and holding Garrett against the cage wall. Moving around the cage, Hager landed a handful of Muy Thai knees, but dropped one a bit below the belt, forcing the ref to temporarily stop the fight. After the fight started again, Hager dropped Garrett with a second knee below the belt and he was unable to make it back to his feet and continue the fight.

This was bad. He can't recover and the fight's over. Ends up a NC. #Bellator231 pic.twitter.com/FjNPdaKEHR — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) October 26, 2019

This was Hager’s first fight back in Bellator since joining the AEW roster. After making his walk to the cage in an Inner Circle shirt, his stablemates, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz were shown hyping Hager up at ringside, but didn’t fulfill their vision of climbing into the cage to celebrate a win.

Hager came into Saturday night’s fight with wins in each of his last two fights. After winning his opening bout via submission, Hager finished his second opponent in the same fashion. He was mercilessly booed in his second fight for holding the choke a few seconds too long.