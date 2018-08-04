Getty Image

Jalen Hurts is exactly what we’ve all come to expect out of quarterbacks who suit up for Alabama. While he may not ever put the Crimson Tide on his back and single-handedly win a game, Hurts is a smart, risk-averse signal caller who will never make the types of mistakes that cost the team a win.

As a freshman, Hurts rode this wave to lead the team to a national title. As a sophomore, Hurts started every game, but was pulled at halftime of the College Football Playoff championship against Georgia for true freshman Tua Tagovailoa, who went on to win the game in overtime. Despite the fact that Hurts got them to the title game — he threw 17 touchdowns and one pick on the season — the coaching staff went with Tagovailoa in a rare risk for Nick Saban’s program.

This has led to an offseason of rumors and speculation about the starting quarterback situation. Who will start this coming season: Hurts or Tagovailoa? Hell, will Hurts even be in Tuscaloosa, or will he transfer because of how things went down in the title game?

All of this was expected to be addressed at the Crimson Tide’s media day on Saturday. No clarity was given about the starter, outside of the “they’ll battle for the job” jargon you expect out of coaches. Then, Hurts met with the media, and was candid in his disappointment with how things have gone this offseason.