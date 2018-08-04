Alabama’s Jalen Hurts Expressed Frustration With How The Team Has Handled Its Quarterback Situation

#College Football
Associate Editor
08.04.18

Getty Image

Jalen Hurts is exactly what we’ve all come to expect out of quarterbacks who suit up for Alabama. While he may not ever put the Crimson Tide on his back and single-handedly win a game, Hurts is a smart, risk-averse signal caller who will never make the types of mistakes that cost the team a win.

As a freshman, Hurts rode this wave to lead the team to a national title. As a sophomore, Hurts started every game, but was pulled at halftime of the College Football Playoff championship against Georgia for true freshman Tua Tagovailoa, who went on to win the game in overtime. Despite the fact that Hurts got them to the title game — he threw 17 touchdowns and one pick on the season — the coaching staff went with Tagovailoa in a rare risk for Nick Saban’s program.

This has led to an offseason of rumors and speculation about the starting quarterback situation. Who will start this coming season: Hurts or Tagovailoa? Hell, will Hurts even be in Tuscaloosa, or will he transfer because of how things went down in the title game?

All of this was expected to be addressed at the Crimson Tide’s media day on Saturday. No clarity was given about the starter, outside of the “they’ll battle for the job” jargon you expect out of coaches. Then, Hurts met with the media, and was candid in his disappointment with how things have gone this offseason.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSALABAMA CRIMSON TIDECOLLEGE FOOTBALLJalen Hurts

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP