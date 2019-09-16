Sports

Jalen Ramsey Has Requested A Trade From The Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ comeback effort on Sunday against the Houston Texans fell inches short as a failed two-point conversion attempt to win the game led to a 13-12 loss and an 0-2 start to the season.

Much of the talk about the Jaguars has been about rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew, who was thrust into action in the opener after Nick Foles broke his collarbone. While Minshew has garnered headlines, another, much bigger story, has been lurking just under the surface and came to a head on Sunday.

Jalen Ramsey, the Jags’ All-Pro cornerback, and head coach Doug Marrone got into it on the sideline during the loss, over what Marrone said on Monday was a dispute over a lack of a challenge flag thrown early in the game.

However, it appears this issue runs much deeper than frustration over Marrone not challenging a play, as Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Ramsey’s agent had issued a trade request to the organization.

Ramsey’s agent confirmed a request has been made, and Schefter offered some insight into what the Jaguars will try to command from other teams in a possible trade.

As Rapoport notes, Ramsey isn’t happy with how he’s being used — there’s been reported frustration from Ramsey for when he’s asked to play zone rather than man-to-man coverage, which he prefers — and there would certainly be a number of teams interested in the star DB if the Jags do acquiesce to his request. Schefter initially reported the Jaguars did not want to trade Ramsey, but his follow ups indicate a deal could happen as quickly as this week. The market for Ramsey will surely be robust for a player of his caliber at such a critical position, and whatever team deals for him will likely be looking to lock him up on a large extension soon as well.

