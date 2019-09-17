Getty Image

Jalen Ramsey Addressed His Trade Request: ‘I Want To F*cking Win’

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly entered trade discussions in recent days regarding All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. On Monday evening, a report surfaced that indicated Ramsey — who got into a sideline spat with head coach Doug Marrone during the team’s 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans one day prior — had requested a trade, something his agent eventually confirmed.

Not only is Ramsey one of the best cornerbacks in all of football, but dating back to his time as a standout at Florida State, he’s never been afraid to speak his mind. So perhaps unsurprisingly, when Ramsey spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon, he did not hold back while discussing his request to leave town, saying that it all stemmed from one thing: the desire to win football games.

Ramsey is, however, accepting of the fact that he’s a member of the Jaguars until he is not. As such, he told reporters that he’s preparing for this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday as if he will take the field with his current squad.

At one point, Ramsey’s trade request popped up, and he made it a point to reveal that no one on his side of things told the press that he wanted out.

The Miami Dolphins received a first round draft pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night for one of their young defensive backs, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and early reports indicate Jacksonville want a similar deal in exchange for Ramsey. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations and a leaky secondary, parting with a pick that valuable for a player of Ramsey’s caliber could very much be worth it, and now, it’s a matter of whether or not the Jaguars will be able to get one.

