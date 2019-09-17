Jalen Ramsey Addressed His Trade Request: ‘I Want To F*cking Win’

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly entered trade discussions in recent days regarding All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. On Monday evening, a report surfaced that indicated Ramsey — who got into a sideline spat with head coach Doug Marrone during the team’s 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans one day prior — had requested a trade, something his agent eventually confirmed.

Not only is Ramsey one of the best cornerbacks in all of football, but dating back to his time as a standout at Florida State, he’s never been afraid to speak his mind. So perhaps unsurprisingly, when Ramsey spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon, he did not hold back while discussing his request to leave town, saying that it all stemmed from one thing: the desire to win football games.

Jalen Ramsey: "I want to f—ing win. Excuse my language but s–t, everybody knows that." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 17, 2019

Ramsey is, however, accepting of the fact that he’s a member of the Jaguars until he is not. As such, he told reporters that he’s preparing for this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday as if he will take the field with his current squad.

Jalen Ramsey tells reporters: "Right now I'm still a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars." Said he's getting ready for Thursday night's game against the Titans and, "that's where my focus is." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

Jalen Ramsey: "I have nothing bad or negative to say about anyone in the building. I don't want to speak on it or give too much detail. I will let God do his work."

Asked why he wants out of Jacksonville, Ramsey said: "I'm super excited to play this Thursday….if I'm still here" — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

Jalen Ramsey: "Right now I'm still a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars and I'm happy about that." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 17, 2019

At one point, Ramsey’s trade request popped up, and he made it a point to reveal that no one on his side of things told the press that he wanted out.

Jalen Ramsey: "Let's be clear about something. I didn't leak that information. Me and my agent didn't leak that information." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 17, 2019

The Miami Dolphins received a first round draft pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night for one of their young defensive backs, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and early reports indicate Jacksonville want a similar deal in exchange for Ramsey. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations and a leaky secondary, parting with a pick that valuable for a player of Ramsey’s caliber could very much be worth it, and now, it’s a matter of whether or not the Jaguars will be able to get one.