Jets Safety Jamal Adams Tackled The Patriots Mascot And Hospitalized The Person Inside

01.24.19 31 mins ago

Getty Image

Being a fan for an AFC East team that isn’t the New England Patriots is a bit of a chore. The Patriots have ran that division for two decades, and while the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets will occasionally turn into a thorn in their sides, the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era has generally been unkind to those teams.

It could drive any fan crazy. It can also, apparently, drive Jets safety Jamal Adams to go all truck stick on New England’s mascot, Pat Patriot, at the Pro Bowl. In what was meant to be a fun moment of mascot trolling, Adams saw the mascot walk out onto the field while he was meeting with fans and decided to go tackle him.

