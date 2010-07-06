JaMarcus is Sippin on Purple Drank

Just when you thought the career of JaMarcus Russell couldn’t get much worse, he gets arrested in Alabama for codeine possession without a prescription. Codeine is used for the production of “purple drank,” or “sizzurp,” but anyone who has ever head a Lil Wayne song could have told you that.

The former Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell, chosen No. 1 over all in the 2007 N.F.L. draft, was arrested in Mobile, Ala., and charged with possession of codeine syrup, a controlled substance, without a prescription. A sheriff’s spokeswoman said Russell, 24, was arrested at his home during an undercover investigation. He was booked into the Mobile jail and released on $2,500 bond. –NYTimes

JaMarcus could have just rode his NFL career out into the sunset, but now, unfortunately for him, he’s approaching the Ryan Leaf precedent of awful. That’s fine with me, because it means we get more Gabourey Sidney photoshops, and man does she look good in that jersey!

Russell had received interest from the Jets after he was cut from the Raiders this off-season, but the Jets have decided to give that money to charity. Whether or not the arrest will put his contract with the Omaha Nighthawks in jeopardy is yet to be determined. What can be determined is that JaMarcus will continue to be a source of comedy for years to come. A metaphor for Russell’s career after the jump.