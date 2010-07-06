JaMarcus is Sippin on Purple Drank

Just when you thought the career of JaMarcus Russell couldn’t get much worse, he gets arrested in Alabama for codeine possession without a prescription. Codeine is used for the production of “purple drank,” or “sizzurp,” but anyone who has ever head a Lil Wayne song could have told you that.
The former Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell, chosen No. 1 over all in the 2007 N.F.L. draft, was arrested in Mobile, Ala., and charged with possession of codeine syrup, a controlled substance, without a prescription. A sheriff’s spokeswoman said Russell, 24, was arrested at his home during an undercover investigation. He was booked into the Mobile jail and released on $2,500 bond. –NYTimes
JaMarcus could have just rode his NFL career out into the sunset, but now, unfortunately for him, he’s approaching the Ryan Leaf precedent of awful. That’s fine with me, because it means we get more Gabourey Sidney photoshops, and man does she look good in that jersey!
Russell had received interest from the Jets after he was cut from the Raiders this off-season, but the Jets have decided to give that money to charity. Whether or not the arrest will put his contract with the Omaha Nighthawks in jeopardy is yet to be determined. What can be determined is that JaMarcus will continue to be a source of comedy for years to come. A metaphor for Russell’s career after the jump.
JaMarcus never did possess much pussytubing potential anyway.
Easily worse than Leaf at this point. Biggest. Bust. Ever.
Oh, the irony of having the Raiders tv logo saying commitment to excellence on the bottom.
That is actually a Jamarcus Russell highlight since its one of the few times he actually didn’t turn the ball over.
True story: I was telling anyone who’d listen to me that Russell would be a major bust. Many said I was crazy. Now look whose crazy!
From watching some of the lowlights of Russell’s career, this dude probably has a really interesting life outside of the field. He should get someone to ghostwrite an autobiography based on his shitty career. I bet it’d make a lot more sense as to why he did stupid shit like sack himself, etc.
You CANNOT give a black man a contract like that. They are lazy to begin with. Fuck him. He will be selling loosies on da corner in a few years.
I’ve heard that JaMarcus doesn’t mix his codeine syrup with 7-Up, but rather pours it on pancakes.
Two words ben dover: Jerry Rice. Given the biggest contract ever given a WR at the time, and the guy could probably run circles around Jamarcus even yet today. Work ethic is mostly a matter of a quality upbringing, which unfortunately is too frequently missing in lower income brackets where NFL stars tend to be born.