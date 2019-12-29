Jameis Winston Capped An Interception-Filled Season To Make NFL History On A Pick-6

Jameis Winston is chaos theory as a quarterback. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback can have a game where he throws four touchdowns and he can have one where he’ll have four interceptions. He could even do both in the same game. Nothing is out of the realm of possibility with him as a quarterback.

On a Week 17 Sunday, with 31 touchdowns and 28 interceptions to his name, Winston had a chance to make history against the Falcons. Not positive history though. No quarterback has ever thrown 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season. Considering Winston’s history this felt well within the realm of possibility. Winston even got his first interception out of the way early to put everyone on watch for the rest of the game. Winston was one interception away from history.

That's OUR Man of the Year.#WPMOYChallenge + Ricardo Allen pic.twitter.com/ShiXXQ1i2W — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 29, 2019

He managed to get through the rest of the game with few problems. He made it through the entirety of regulation without throwing a second interception. Unfortunately for him, though he still had overtime to go. That’s when it happened. Winston set the record, but because he’s chaos theory as a QB he had to do so in dramatic fashion. Winston set the record on a pick-6.

Not only is Winston the first player to ever have a 30-30 season, but he also broke Peyton Manning’s record for most pick 6es in a season.

Jameis Winston has now broken Peyton Manning’s single-season @NFL record (since 1970) with his 7th pick-6 this season. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 29, 2019

What’s incredible about Winston is that while he’s capable of these incredible lows he also has some of the most incredible highs you’ll ever see. He threw a career high 5000 yards this season. His 33 touchdowns were a career high. This is a player capable of wowing you with what he can do with his arm.

But the consistency just isn’t there. The only consistency in Winston is chaos. No one embodies that better than him. Unfortunately, it may not bode well for his future in Tampa Bay.

Bruce Arians says “there’s so much good and so much outright terrible” in terms of evaluating Jameis Winston and the future. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) December 29, 2019

Five years ago Jameis Winston's first pass for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a pick-6. Five years later there's a chance his last pass for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a pick-6, too. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) December 29, 2019

We’ll always have 2019.