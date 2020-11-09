Jameis Winston Ate A W After The Saints Crushed His Old Team In Tampa

The New Orleans Saints went to Tampa Bay on Sunday night to face off with the division rival Bucs in what most expected to be a very competitive game between two of the all-time great quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Instead, we were treated to one of the most one-sided games of the season, as Brees and company dominated from the opening kick en route to a 38-3 drubbing to take the lead in the NFC South.

Brees was terrific, going 26-of-32 for 222 yards and four touchdowns, picking apart the Bucs secondary with short and intermediate throws with nearly no resistance. Brady, however, had a disastrous night as he tossed three interceptions, going 22-of-38 through the air for 209 yards and no touchdowns. Late in the game, Tampa’s former starter, Jameis Winston, entered the game for the Saints final drive as Brees’ new backup got the chance to put the game on ice with one last drive and knees.

After the game, while Brees did his postgame interview with Michele Tafoya, Winston celebrated his new team’s win over his old team by breaking out his infamous “eat a W” move that he first broke out prior to a loss in New Orleans while with the Bucs.

Jameis eating Ws again pic.twitter.com/xcPVsqdznu — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 9, 2020

It’s a pretty hilarious move by Winston, who was clearly thrilled to pick up such a dominant win over his former squad, as he turned the thing he’s been mocked for for years into a trolling celebration.