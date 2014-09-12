Watch CBS’s James Brown Deliver A Powerful Message About Domestic Violence Before The Thursday Night Game

Senior Editor
09.11.14 20 Comments

Ahead of Thursday night’s game between the Ravens and the Steelers, CBS reporter James Brown spoke to viewers about the treatment of women and domestic violence as a whole. It was simple and straightforward, hitting all the right notes while not sounding too preachy.

Here’s a transcript courtesy of Dave Zirin.

[NFL Network]

