Watch CBS’s James Brown Deliver A Powerful Message About Domestic Violence Before The Thursday Night Game

Ahead of Thursday night’s game between the Ravens and the Steelers, CBS reporter James Brown spoke to viewers about the treatment of women and domestic violence as a whole. It was simple and straightforward, hitting all the right notes while not sounding too preachy.
Here’s a transcript courtesy of Dave Zirin.
[NFL Network]
Damn straight, James. Nailed it.
only this: [giphy.com]
Even though his statement is essentially meaningless to the millions of idiots who won’t heed the message, people need to take notice that the outrage of the internet is the only reason it’s even being acknowledged.
Now imagine if something pissed people off so much that they stopped giving their money to a particular corporation en masse. Imagine how quickly laws would change (yes… Corporations makes laws, not politicians).
Imagine if people got so pissed that they actually left their homes and took to the streets in conjunction with their financial boycott. Then all of a sudden the individual consumer has power where they once had none.
That’s how you change things. Stop giving them your money and be very clear about it.
tl;dr.
cliffs anyone?
ahem… don’t hit women, mmkay, hitting women is bad, mmkay
also something something too many boys not enough men.
“Wrong “heals”. Invalidates argument.”
– Ravens fans
It’s not Brown’s fault Dave Zirin doesn’t know proper grammar.
Fucking nailed it.
Good he mentioned Jovan Belcher. That episode immediately plunged down the rabbit hole.
600…. Fuck.
James Brown, although his intentions may be good completely misses what Domestic
Violence is. Sadly he has been fed the soup, and has not conducted any personal research. Had he, he would have known that women and men commit an act of DV at the almost the same rate with each other. Had he conducted his own research he would have known about the substantial false reporting of DV, and how DV is used as a ploy in domestic relation cases. Had James Brown even remotely cared about the systemic problem about DV he would have gather many more facts about DV before spewing a politically motivated, feels good message on TV.
Mr. Brown DV is not even remotely just men, please read ‘real’ stats from independent organizations which are not funded by VAWA or other politically inspired organizations. Learn that both male and female are equally perpetrator of DV, but society, and people like you, who look the other way, do not realize the substantial victimization of men. Although I will agree with you that the actual physical injury of a woman is greater at being inflicted, the intent is no less.
You refuse to look at that this woman, Mrs. Rice spat on her boyfriend, slapped him, etc. Mr. Brown, what would you have done in the locker room had a person came and did that to you? What would a police officer have done? In fact Mr. Brown you are so far behind the bar you cannot see the problems. Even the National Coalitions realize that women effectuate the act of DV at the same rates as men, and have promoted a new language to address it, and it is called Predominate Aggressor. You see Mr. Brown, under this new theory, by labeling one a Predominate Aggressor you now remove any liability from the actual perpetrator and put it on one who is alleged to be the Predominate Aggressor. Once again, now solidifying the perpetrator as the victim.
Mr. Brown, until you have a full grasp of the situation, not just feel good new media release, and others who join in, we will not be able to successfully address all the forms of domestic violence, and address the root problem, why? Because people like you are letting, no less than have the problem off with a free ride. If we want to stop generational recidivism of DV, we need you to get of the media, learn about it and address it 360. Because at the end of the day, it is our children who are suffering, and it is people like you who are either naive or willfully ignorant of the entire problem, thus refusing to address it in its totality.
hey if this guy is getting beat by his GF we should support him
Bingo you think this dude has a girlfriend?
@NotTheOne
Brent’s girlfriend is in the basement… in plastic bags in a freezer in his foster mom’s basement. Technically, it’s Brent’s basement because his foster mom is in different plastic bags in the same freezer, but if people knew that the social security checks would stop coming, so Brent’s keeping that a secret.
What do you tell a man with two black eyes? Dammit, Brent Miller, LISTEN!!
Except Ray spat first. . .
And he also shot other stuff in Janay’s face first from a dirtier area, so. . . .
Now why was that so hard for everyone else? Nailed it.
finally, something on the Ray Rice fiasco that’s actually worth listening to. that was fantastic.
I almost missed this listening to the bullshit spouted by the other commentators.
Cower: One case is too many. NFL has to lead. Men who play between the lines. 110% dur dur durrrrrrr
And now he needs to add child abuse.