Got A Problem With James Dolan? Screw With His Band’s Wikipedia Page

As I updated in yesterday’s post about Carmelo Anthony hoping the New York Knicks would keep Jeremy Lin – presumably while making a dismissive wanking motion – the Knicks did not match the offer sheet that Lin signed with the Houston Rockets and he is, in fact, heading back to the same team that booted him last year. Of course, this time the Rockets will be paying him just a few dollars more.

To gauge a reaction of Knicks fans and NBA fans in general, all you have to do is search Jeremy Lin on Twitter and you’ll run the gauntlet from euphoric Rockets fans to angry Knicks fans to lazy racism to the same media that adored Lin now tearing him to shreds. Hell, some Knicks fans are even openly jumping ship to the Brooklyn Nets bandwagon, which was expected anyway. (Seriously, if your team sucks this season, the most fun thing to monitor will be New York fans in general. I predict that they’ll collectively be back and forth between the Knicks and Nets as both teams duke it out. It will be awesome and horrible at the same time.)

But perhaps the best response so far is the hit that Knicks owner James Dolan’s band’s Wikipedia page took. Known as JD and the Straight Shot, Dolan’s two-man band is beloved by someone, I guess. At least enough that it warranted a Wikipedia page in the first place. And last night someone edited that page to reflect some delightful new song titles.

