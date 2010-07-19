James Gammon Dies, Managing Team of Crazy Misfits in the Sky (1940-2010)

Major League is the greatest baseball movie of all time. And yes, I know that Field of Dreams, The Sandlot and The Natural exist. There are only so many baseball comedies out there, and even fewer that don’t involve children. And in Major League, there was a cast of characters so over the top and ridiculous, that only one man that could get them to ban together and win some games. That man was Lou Brown, who was played by James Gammon. Gammon died Friday, and he was a goddamn legend.
His mustache was impeccable. His voice was audio scotch, off the rocks. He wore cowboy hats, smoked fine cigars, and inspired baseball teams by removing their female owner’s clothes. He was a man’s man, and in an age of male exfoliation and metrosexuality, a refreshing return to masculinity.
You probably know Gammon best for his role (pictured above) as Lou Brown, the gruff manager of the Cleveland Indians in the baseball comedy “Major League.” (He was the one who was confined to a hospital bed during the Indians’ stretch toward the division title.)
He also had major roles in “Urban Cowboy,” “The Milagro Beanfield War” (for director Robert Redford), “Leaving Normal,” “Ironweed,” “Silverado” and “Cold Mountain.”
On TV, he made guest appearances from the 1960s (in “Gunsmoke”) through 2007 (on “Grey’s Anatomy”). He also was on the detective series “Nash Bridges,” playing the father of the title character played by Don Johnson (even though there was only a nine-year age difference between them). –Salt Lake Tribune
/Raises scotch glass filled with apple juice. Here’s to you James, because the sun never sets on a badass.
Charlie Donovan: How would you like to manage the Indians this year?
Lou Brown: Gee, I don’t know…
Charlie Donovan: What do you mean, you don’t know? This is your chance to manage in the big leagues.
Lou Brown: Let me get back to you, will ya, Charlie? I got a guy on the other line asking about some white walls.
I hope that wherever he is (the box seats in heaven for sure), he’s young enough to go diving into lockers now.
Walsh, if anyone disagrees with your assessment of Major League being the best baseball movie ever, I’d be happy to drag him outside and kick the shit out of him.
God Speed, Skip.
NICE CATCH HAYES…DON’T EVER FUCKING DO IT AGAIN
NOOOOOOO! And yet the world lets Charlie Sheen keep on living.
Willie Hayes: Willie Hayes here. Play like Mays, but run like Hayes. How you doin? How you doin? How you doin?
Lou: Good to meet you, Hayes. The parking lot is right over there.
You may runs like Mays, but you hit like shit.
I’ll be pouring out my spit cup on the curb in your honor.
/Major League 2 never happened.
I’ll finish reading this post in a bit, got a guy on the line about some white walls…
Best non-gay moustache ever !
When informed of the news by her agent, Margaret Whitton instructed him to “cross him off, then.”
“we wear caps n’ sleeves on this level, son”
I think we all know that The Fan is actually the greatest baseball movie ever
I will murder your ass I Hate Cats. *pisses on his contract*
You forgot to mention his role as a surly Fisherman in Cabin Boy.
I am incredibly upset that some dumbass Utah writer clearly does not understand that he is referencing Major Leage 2, which was an awful movie, and not the classic. Coach Brown was not hospitalized in the first one. I weep for America.
At the end of the season you will all either be sent back down to the minors or given your outright release.
Even me?
Yes, even you, Dorn.
You forgot to mention that Bull Durham also exists. Also, thank god he stayed away from that piece of shit “Major League Back to the Minors.”