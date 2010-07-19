James Gammon Dies, Managing Team of Crazy Misfits in the Sky (1940-2010)

Major League is the greatest baseball movie of all time. And yes, I know that Field of Dreams, The Sandlot and The Natural exist. There are only so many baseball comedies out there, and even fewer that don’t involve children. And in Major League, there was a cast of characters so over the top and ridiculous, that only one man that could get them to ban together and win some games. That man was Lou Brown, who was played by James Gammon. Gammon died Friday, and he was a goddamn legend.

His mustache was impeccable. His voice was audio scotch, off the rocks. He wore cowboy hats, smoked fine cigars, and inspired baseball teams by removing their female owner’s clothes. He was a man’s man, and in an age of male exfoliation and metrosexuality, a refreshing return to masculinity.

You probably know Gammon best for his role (pictured above) as Lou Brown, the gruff manager of the Cleveland Indians in the baseball comedy “Major League.” (He was the one who was confined to a hospital bed during the Indians’ stretch toward the division title.) He also had major roles in “Urban Cowboy,” “The Milagro Beanfield War” (for director Robert Redford), “Leaving Normal,” “Ironweed,” “Silverado” and “Cold Mountain.” On TV, he made guest appearances from the 1960s (in “Gunsmoke”) through 2007 (on “Grey’s Anatomy”). He also was on the detective series “Nash Bridges,” playing the father of the title character played by Don Johnson (even though there was only a nine-year age difference between them). –Salt Lake Tribune

/Raises scotch glass filled with apple juice. Here’s to you James, because the sun never sets on a badass.