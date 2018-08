Things James Harden is good at, ranked:

2) Shooting three-pointers

1) Having a cool beard

Things James Harden is bad at, ranked:

2) Playing defense

1) Doing the Carlton dance

@jharden13…….. and Carlton?? A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Sep 18, 2014 at 7:54pm PDT

I don’t know about the rest of you but Alfonso Ribiero’s mini-resurgence is the best thing to happen to GIFs in a long, long time.