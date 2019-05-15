James Holzhauer’s Dominance Has Made ‘Jeopardy!’ A Bigger Ratings Hit Than ‘Game Of Thrones’

05.15.19 13 hours ago

Twitter

James Holzhauer’s domination on Jeopardy! may have ruined the show in the minds of some and his strategy might change the way the game is played forever, but one thing it’s certainly done is made the show significantly more popular in recent weeks.

The 22-day run of the pro sports bettor from Las Vegas is currently on hiatus while the two-week Teacher’s Tournament wraps up on Friday, but that hasn’t slowed the momentum Holzhauer’s impressive run on the trivia show has given it in the eyes of the internet and, apparently, TV viewers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeopardy! has seen its highest ratings in 14 years during Holzhauer’s time on the show. According to the report, Jeopardy! drew an 8.3 mark the week of April 29, the highest rating for the syndicated show since March 2005.

