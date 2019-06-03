James Holzhauer’s Historic Run On ‘Jeopardy!’ Came To A Shocking End

Twitter

James Holzhauer is Jeopardy! champion no more. The pro sports better from Las Vegas who now holds every significant single-day total in the show’s history was dethroned on Monday’s episode after 32 straight wins on the trivia show.

Holzhauer’s historic run on Jeopardy! brought huge ratings and huge payouts because of his aggressive betting style and enormous mind for trivia. For fans of the show who long proposed playing a hyper-aggressive style, he was a dream contestant. Holzhauer’s gambling background and quick work on the signaling device simply blew some players away, and many wonder if Jeopardy! will ever be the same after his run inevitably concluded.

And on Monday, with Holzhauer within a modest payout of Ken Jennings all-time regular season earnings record, that run came to an end. Holzhauer had some fun before it aired in most markets on Monday, teasing that “timing is everything” in regard to a story about how he could be on Jeopardy! for a long time. He also joked about the Drake Curse on Monday afternoon as spoilers circulated online that Holzhauer had been dethroned as Jeopardy! champion.

But video of Final Jeopardy did, indeed, show that Holzhauer finished second to a challenger, Emma, a user experience librarian from Holzhauer’s home state of Illinois.