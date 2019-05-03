Don’t Panic When James Holzhauer Isn’t On ‘Jeopardy!’ Next Week

Twitter

Jeopardy!, as of late, is a show defined by one man not named Alex Trebek. The longtime host of the show is coming back next season despite his cancer diagnosis earlier in the year, but a new constant has been James Holzhauer, the phenom who has taken command of the show in a way no other contestant has in recent memory.

Holzhauer is the show’s biggest star since Ken Jennings won 74 straight games. He’s dominating the show, setting records for winnings and cruising to more than $1.5 million over a few weeks of televised work. But his reign of terror — at least in the eyes of his fellow contestants — will go on hiatus after Friday evening.