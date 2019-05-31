Jeopardy! on YouTube

James Holzhauer has taken over one of the most beloved game shows of all time, and right now it looks like no one can stop his run of dominance. His run on the show has broken long-established Jeopardy! records and almost instantly given him status among Jeopardy! fans as a living legend.

The way Holzhauer plays Jeopardy! is something no one has ever quite seen before, and it’s changed the way fans think of what a Jeopardy! champion can be. He’s aggressive, quick on the buzzer and has a vast wealth of knowledge that is tough to match. He also bets big and quickly snuffs out opponents and any chance they can mount a comeback against him.

What’s amazing about the way Holzhauer plays is that he’s made big scores practically mundane in the weeks he’s been on the show. He’s averaging a higher money amount than the previous single-game total on the show.

The single-game record books of the show are now littered with Holzhauer’s name. But the rise of Holzhauer over his reign as Jeopardy! champion has been filled with many twists and turns. And big paydays. Let’s track his time on the show and keep track of all that coin and any notable moments during his time on Jeopardy!

Thursday, April 4

James’ first appearance on the show is the harbinger of what’s to come. His first Daily Double of the game he went all-in and doubled to $10,000. He ran away with it from there, finishing with $43,680 on the day an officially being anointed Jeopardy! champion.

Friday, April 5

Holzhauer comes from behind in his second appearance on the show, trailing late into Double Jeopardy but hitting big on the second Daily Double of the round to put the game out of reach by adding $11,914. He wins $38,926 for a two-day total of $82,606.